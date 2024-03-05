Empowering domestic violence advocate to speak at Maitland women's event

Domestic violence survivor Jas Rawlinson will share her story with Maitland this week as guest speaker at the Carrie's Place International Women's Day brunch.
Ms Rawlinson has dedicated her life to advocating for domestic violence survivors, helping them to turn their shame into strength.
On Wednesday, March 6 she will be the keynote speaker at the sold out Carrie's Place's International Women's Day brunch at Maitland Town Hall.
Ms Rawlinson experienced domestic violence at home for a decade as a child.
"As a kid, or as a teen, I was in a house with a perpetrator of domestic violence and that was really difficult and very scary, and there was certainly times where I wasn't sure if we were ever going to come out the other side of it," she said.
"And then, when I was 18 my dad, who was the perpetrator, actually took his life.
"When he passed, I sort of thought 'ah, well I'll be able to live my life now and everything will be great', but that's kind of not how trauma works as most of us know."
Ms Rawlinson said going into advocacy work isn't the path she imagined she'd take.
"It's not where I expected myself to be, but I did always have a dream from a young age to be able to one day help women and children who were going through what my family and I were experiencing," she said.
As well as being a speaker and author, Ms Rawlinson is a book coach, encouraging other survivors to tell their own stories.
"In the beginning I wasn't sure what sharing my story would do, like a lot of survivors I was very ashamed of certain parts of my story, and there was a lot of shame around my experience with sexual assault, as well as my upbringing with my dad," Ms Rawlinson said.
"When I began to speak out and hear more and more of these stories, I guess some of those layers of shame began to fall away for me because I thought well, 'if I don't see anything shameful about other people having been through these things, why do I feel it myself'."
Ms Rawlinson's journey to healing is ongoing, and she still lives with impacts of her trauma, but she is a firm believer that it can be managed.
In particular, she finds connecting her mind and body to be helpful and is often thinking about where she's storing pain in her body.
"I still live with some elements of trauma, I still experience panic attacks at times," she said.
"I am very much a believer that our trauma doesn't have to be a life sentence."
Ms Rawlinson is on a mission to turn victim-blaming culture on its head.
"I think most of us have probably experienced some sort of victim blaming in our lives, especially those of us who are female have definitely had experiences where somebody said 'what were you wearing?' or 'were you drinking?'," she said.
"That's definitely what I experienced after my sexual assault.
"I had a close female friend say to me 'well you were drinking so you can't really blame what happened' and 'you've been on dates with him before so you can't really call it rape'.
"I think it's unfortunate that even though we've come such a long way, we still do have a massive problem in Australia with victim blaming."
Ms Rawlinson said the path to ending victim blaming involves helping others understand what victim-survivors go through so they have more empathy.
"It's also about giving victim-survivors a voice as well, which is a big part of why I do this work as a book coach," she said.
"A lot of those victim-survivors have felt voiceless for their whole lives, and so being able to give them a voice and help them to write and share their story, it's also part of removing and changing that cycle of victim blaming that we have in Australia."
Ms Rawlinson is running a writing workshop Your Stories, Your Superpower while she's in town. Contact Carrie's Place on 4934 2585 to enquire.
