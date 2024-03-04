The wonderful Evelyn Stonham named Maitland's woman of the year

Committed Maitland Junior Football Club secretary Evelyn Stonham has been named Maitland's 2024 woman of the year.
Mrs Stonham was awarded the honour in recognition of her work to actively support the Maitland Community.
Jenny Aitchsion MP congratulated Mrs Stonham on the honour at an event on Friday night, March 1, co-hosted by Women's Network (Hunter NSW).
The night saw Ms Aitchison and Meryl Swanson MP acknowledge all 13 Maitland Woman of the year nominees for their significant contribution to Maitland.
Mrs Stonham has been dedicated to football in Maitland and the greater Hunter for more than 40 years, having been involved with Maitland Junior Football Club, the Newcastle Jets and Football NNSW.
In 2023 MJFC had more than 1000 players and Mrs Stonham said of the players aged five to 65, "33 per cent of them are female, so we are really happy."
"However, we won't stop until we reach 50-50 participation," she said.
The theme of this year's International Women's Day is inspiring inclusion, Mrs Stonham certainly fits the bill.
She currently holds the role of secretary/registrar at MJFC and her dedication to the club knows no bounds.
Mrs Stonham has had a long career as a registered nurse and later in WHS. She is also a talented netballer and softball player.
Ms Aitchison said Mrs Stonham's contribution to football has seen the game grow each season.
"When Evelyn's son Matt was diagnosed a number of years ago with brain cancer, Evelyn's response was to link the club with the Mark Hughes Foundation, raising many thousands of dollars for the Foundation," Ms Aitchison said.
"Maitland Juniors also support Carrie's Place with regular donations from the club's members and it was the first club to carry the Dolly's Dream banner for Dolly's Dream in NSW."
Ms Aitchison said Mrs Stonham was awarded Local Woman of the Year for her ongoing commitment to bettering the community.
"Evelyn is an inspiration for other women in the sport and across the community to realise their potential and make strides to ensure Maitland is an empowering place for women to play sport, live, work and visit," she said.
Upon receiving the award, Mrs Stonham was shocked.
"So many people in the room are so deserving, I am stunned... without everyone doing what we do for our community we don't have a community," she said.
"So I congratulate all ladies here for all we do for our community and I humbly accept this honour as the 2024 Maitland Woman of the Year."
During the awards dinner, all 13 nominees were presented with certificates and flowers and four of those were awarded Highly Commended.
The nominees were:
The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program celebrating outstanding women in local communities. This is a separate program which runs alongside the prestigious Women of the Year Awards program.
Mrs Stonham will be hosted at the NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on March 7, 2024.
