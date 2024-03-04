Foot in door opened way for Kat Ernst's plum Sky Racing job and new life

It's a little bit like entering the annual Easter Egg raffle when you don't like or want, chocolate. But there was a method to the madness and more than a decade on, it was the foot in the door Kat Ernst hasn't look back from.
It was 2013 and Sky Racing were conducting a contest called Star Search. Contestants sent audition tapes with a panel selecting the winner and that person would become an on-air presenter.
"I remember doing the audition video and the first thing I said was I don't want to be a presenter," she recalled. "I just wanted to work behind the scenes. Mark Duclos and Brad Adam called me, brought me in for an interview, and I got a job as an associate producer."
While it wasn't the plan back then, a lot has happened in that decade, and Kat is now a part of Sky's presenter team covering greyhounds as well as still working in production.
"I started doing the trainer profiles and I was always hoping to do that and be off camera. I have sort of undergone a bit of a transformation myself in the last couple of years (she lost 75kgs), and just gained a bit of confidence and perspective that I never had, I started bit by bit, and they put me on radio and I started doing a lot more writing for the website and then I doing some on track interviews and the feedback was very positive.
"I'm glad I gave it crack and I've got plenty to learn, but I'm enjoying being on track and talking to the participants and it's definitely been challenging for me to learn but it's been a good role for me.
"I think it helps because a lot of the participants know me. I've grown up around greyhounds and have an understanding of participants. I think people feel they can trust me."
Kat grew up in Lochinvar in the Hunter Valley with her mum and dad while her uncle was "about two minutes up the road and always had greyhounds". She fell in love with them and spent a lot of time at his house.
"I always thought that I would train them or own them. Growing up I wanted to be a vet, got into animal science and wanted to go down that avenue, but as an only child I didn't want to move away from home," she explained. "So just went to Newcastle Uni and did communications.
"I was working at the Maitland Mercury in advertising and Tony Edmunds - who now runs the Maitland Club - was the sports editor. He owned greyhounds and we got to chatting and I told him how much I loved the industry.
"He said they didn't have a greyhound columnist and I took that as an open invitation. I went home and penned an article and put it on his desk and said, I'm good at writing, let me have a go. He called me back the next day and said I could do a weekly column and that's how it all started."
Homesickness hit Kat while working at Sky, and she begrudgingly decided to pack up and head home.
"I had a partner at the time and we were getting serious with wanting to start training dogs on our own, so I made the decision to move home and give that a go," she said. "And I loved every moment of it and we had a lot of success.
"I look back and don't regret leaving Sky at the time, but after about four years, I decided to go back to Sky and that was just before COVID which was actually a blessing in disguise because I was able to do a little work from home in Dungog, and able to have the best of both worlds.
"I think I was probably naive and I let people really dictate to me when I was younger. I think in the last 18 months I've really taken control of my job and myself and my life and I feel like in the last 12 months, I really figured out what I wanted to do and now I am making inroads to doing that.
"I've lost 75 kilos, but it wasn't something that I did to get on camera. It was something I did for myself, and I think I'm a different person than what I was two years ago. I'm confident, happy and I think I do a better job because of who I am now too."
Her most memorable moments on air came in April last year. Handling her favourite dog Belmont Bullet, Kat was overcome with emotion when the dog won the semi-final and qualified for the final of the Golden Easter Egg.
"I still look back at that Easter Egg and it's my greatest moment in greyhound racing," she said.
"We (with her ex-partner Joe McFadyen) bred that dog, we actually bought his mother as a pup from Queensland, we broke her in ourselves, we pre-trained her, trained her, bred the litter, whelped the litter.
"We did everything with them from day one, and that dog, I didn't want to sell him as a pup. He was my boy from day one. So to see him do what he did was just unbelievable.
"I was so proud of him and he went on to make a few group finals and won the Maitland Cup.
"Joe and I had a lot of success. We're not together now but we're good, and I'm still one of his biggest supporters."
