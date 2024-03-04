Paterson residents save $1.8m since January 2023 on medicine: Swanson

Paterson MP Meryl Swanson says residents in her electorate have saved more than $1.8 million since January 2023 on cheaper medicines.
Ms Swanson said the $1,855,574 save on cheaper medicines was set to grow following an expansion of the number of medicines eligible for a 60-day script.
She said that from March 1, the government doubled the number of medicines available for a 60-day script, with a total of 184 medicines now eligible.
This means locals with ongoing health conditions like diabetes, epilepsy, breast cancer and menopause will now be able to receive a two-month supply of their medication for the price of one script.
Australians without a concession card will save up to $189 per medicine, per year. Pensioners and concession cardholders will save up to $46.20 per medicine, per year.
Ms Swanson said the government's measures to make medicines cheaper are delivering real cost of living relief to residents in places like Raymond Terrace, Nelson Bay, Maitland and Kurri Kurri.
She said locals have already been taking advantage of 60-day scripts, with 15,574 60-day scripts dispensed between September 2023 and January 2024.
"Residents in Paterson have told me 60-day scripts are saving them time and money and preventing unnecessary trips to the GP," she said.
"Cheaper medicines mean real cost of living relief for people in our community.
"Our community has saved $1.8 million on cheaper medicines since the start of last year, and the savings are set to continue in 2024."
You can find the full list of medicines at: www.health.gov.au/cheapermedicines
