A celebration of women and empowerment at International Women's Day event

A crowd of more than 140 people gathered to connect and empower at an International Women's Day brunch in Maitland this week.
Hosted by Carrie's Place, the event held at Maitland Town Hall empowered and educated women young and old through storytelling, innovation and technology.
The event is a first of its kind and Carrie's Place CEO Jayne Clowes said she felt quite emotional and proud to see the event come to fruition.
"The theme is Inspire Inclusion for this year's International Women's Day so we thought to be inclusive we have to encourage people and support women and with support that gives them empowerment," she said.
Event attendees heard from Carrie's Place clients who shared their emotional stories of courage and strength.
"They are survivors of domestic violence and sharing their story is a huge thing to do," Jayne said.
With domestic violence and homelessness on the rise, Jayne said in the last two year trend domestic violence incidents in the Maitland LGA have increased by 23.8 per cent, with an increase in sexual assault cases.
"In the Maitland LGA, 391 people in 2023 were considered homeless and we know that this number is higher," she said.
"Domestic family violence is the leading cause of homelessness and a home is a basic human right."
The sold out event was emceed by Hunter resident and former NBN newsreader Melinda Smith and also featured a keynote speech from award-winning author and domestic violence advocate Jas Rawlinson.
"Jas is so inspiring and to have her as our keynote speaker is amazing," Jayne said.
From a young age, Jas experienced domestic violence in her family home and said for a very long time she kept her trauma to herself.
"My reality was walking on egg shells everyday and always wondering what kind of dad I was going home to," she said.
Jas is now speaking her truth and is inspiring other women to do the same.
An industry expert in tech safety and IT also addressed the audience and spoke about online safety techniques and how to stay safe on social media.
Carrie's Place and the Zahra Foundation have also recently partnered up to deliver the 'Pathway to Empowerment' program to Carrie's Place clients.
The group-based program supports women to gain skills and knowledge to become economically empowered and financially independent.
All funds raised from the event will go towards Carrie's Place and Jayne said the funds will keep women and families housed and safe to live free from abuse.
