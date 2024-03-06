Royal connections: Rutherford High students' speak with The Duchess of York

To say you have put a question in person to The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is no small feat and for two Rutherford students it was an experience to remember.
Year 9 students from Rutherford Technology High School Andrea Sherin and Lotus Antoni were the two lucky girls who spoke to the Duchess to mark International Women's Day.
The online meeting was arranged by the Orbispace Initiative, an Australian charity encouraging girls to study STEM.
Andrea and Lotus won an Orbispace competition last year which earned them the right to put a question to the Duchess.
"We could actually see and hear her on the screen and I never expected it to actually happen," Lotus said.
Andrea had a pre-written question that she got to ask the Duchess and Lotus got to deliver the pair's winning pitch presentation.
"I asked the Duchess what advice she has for young women who are working on developing their leadership skills," Andrea said.
For Lotus who spoke about the project, she said it was quite nerve-racking.
"The Duchess asked me if our process would work with juices or use it with other cartons so she was really invested in our idea."
Teacher and mentor Jade Bassett said it was great to see the girls get involved.
"I was so proud of how they both conducted themselves," she said.
Rutherford Technology High School principal Simone Hughes said Andrea and Lotus were delighted to take part in the once in a lifetime opportunity.
"The Duchess shared her experience of philanthropy and advocacy, particularly environmental advocacy and heard about projects students submitted to Orbispace's 'Pitch for the Planet' competition," she said.
"Direct contact with a female leader with such a high profile can only reinforce the motivation our students have for their studies and careers."
Andrea and Lotus have been part of the Orbispace Initiative and the school's Women in STEM program and both have taken away some valuable skills.
For Andrea it has allowed her to gain more confidence and for Lotus she has enjoyed meeting new people and coming up with unique ideas.
