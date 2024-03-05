Good music, food and brews at The Levee's street party

Mark your calendars because the LIVE at The Levee street party is back on Saturday, March 23 from 5.30pm.
The Levee Shared Zone, between Bulwer and Elgin Street, will transform into a free, all ages party zone with live music, tasty bites and refreshing brews.
Aberglasslyn based microbrewery Dusty Miner Craft Brewery, whose pop up bar is a firm favourite at Maitland events, will be serving up their signature beer.
Dusty Miner Craft Brewery brewer Stuart Duff said he's excited to return to LIVE at The Levee for another year.
"The pop up bar will feature a range of Dusty Miner beer and spirits for attendees to enjoy," he said.
Kicking off the festivities at 5.30pm is the vibrant Acacia Blue, a five piece indie rock band from Newcastle known for their upbeat style.
Visitors will be able to indulge in delectable treats from some of The Levee's finest eateries and cafes, including Acacia Dining, CJ's on The Levee and more.
"LIVE at The Levee is a popular part of the precinct's free programming and what better way to enjoy a Saturday night than with some live music, tasty food and drinks," said council's senior place activation officer Kara Stonestreet.
For more information about the free event, visit mait.city/LIVEatTheLevee.
