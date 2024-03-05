Works to begin on New England Highway between Telarah and East Maitland

Motorists are advised of changed traffic overnight conditions from Sunday on the New England Highway between Telarah and East Maitland.
Essential maintenance work between the roundabout on Bungaree Street, Maitland, and Melbourne Street, East Maitland will be carried out.
The work, starting on Sunday, March 10, will involve a single lane to be closed for concrete slab replacement.
To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out from 7pm to 4.30am, Sunday to Thursday and is expected to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
