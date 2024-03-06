Magpies get first win of NPLW season against Charlestown

Premiership favourites Maitland have a golden chance to shoot up the competition ladder on Sunday following their first win of the season.
The Magpies defeated Charlestown 4-2 at Allen Davis Field on Tuesday, March 5, to get their NNSW NPLW campaign underway and will eye a trip to play Warners Bay as a chance to bank six points from as many games.
Bronte Peel scored a hat-trick for Maitland while new recruit Georgia Amess also found the back of the net.
Coach Keelan Hamilton said the visitors dominated the first half, but he was less satisfied with the second stanza when the match became more open.
"I was pleased with the start of the game. I think we've had a few matches where we've started a bit slowly," he said.
"I thought our first half was really strong and I thought we controlled it largely in the first half and going in at 2-0 was fair.
"The second half we just lost our way a little bit and just went away from our process - particularly in possession.
"We became a little bit rushed and it made the game become transitional which we don't really want to happen."
Maitland are adjusting to preseason favouritism and Hamilton said spending the season as the hunted will take time to get used to.
"It's definitely been different having the expectation so high," he said.
"We haven't had that before so I think there's definitely an adjustment to that and I think our playing group is starting to realise that every match will be someone trying to knock you off.
"I think if we can focus more on the process and the week to week and improving what we can do individually and as a team, I think that's the best way for us to move forward."
Maitland lost their first match of the season against heavyweights Broadmeadow. Getting the better of last season's premiers will likely hold the key for the Magpies as they chase their first premiership in
The goal scoring exploits of Peel and Amess will make the Magpies a dangerous proposition this season. The pair created havoc in Maitland's Charity Shield win and join impressive recruits Paige Kingston-Hogg, Yasmin Popovic and Charli O'Connor to strengthen last season's preliminary finalists.
Strugglers in 2023, Warners Bay have made a better start to this year's campaign with a big win first up against Mid Coast (8-1) before a loss to New Lambton in round two.
The round three action against the Panthers gets underway at John Street Oval with kick-off at 4pm on Sunday, March 10.
