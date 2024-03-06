Magpies eye New Lambton response following El Clasicoal thrashing

New Lambton can expect a fired up Maitland in the NNSW NPLM on Saturday still smarting from a heavy El Clasicoal defeat.
Like the Eagles, Maitland are chasing their first win of the season after being routed 5-1 by Weston at Rockwell Automation Park on Saturday, March 2.
The match defining moment came early in the second half when Maitland's Regan Lundy was sent off following a late tackle on Weston's Cooper Sargent.
The Magpies conceded an own goal soon after to make it 3-1 and effectively end any chance of a fightback.
A 51st minute Bears' free kick cannoned off the post into Maitland defender Jordan Jackson with his skewed attempted clearance rolling back into the Magpies net.
Earlier, captain Braedyn Crowley had levelled the scores at 1-1 midway through the first half before the Bear's Aaron Niyonkuru scored not only a goal of the season contender - but one of the best strikes seen at any level of football.
The attacker executed a perfect overhead shot past goalkeeper Taylor Pate, meeting Chris Hatfield's lofted cross with a first time strike.
Magpies assistant coach Gavin Woolfe praised Weston's performance but said his side were disappointed with their defensive mistakes.
"We have had quite a disruptive preseason where our back four haven't really been together," he said.
"I'd expect to see a response this week against New Lambton and a pretty big bounce back."
After dominating proceedings following the send off, Weston coach Kew Jaliens hailed his side's second half performance after a slow start.
"I would rate our side at a 6. I wasn't happy with the team performance in the first half, but we played better in the second half and had more control, especially after their red card," Jaliens told northernnswfootball.com.au
Maitland are also searching for a first up win in reserve grade, also losing 5-1 against Weston.
Substitute Riley Kent grabbed the goal for the Magpies following a fumble by the Bears goalkeeper.
At 4-1, the 77th minute goal was just a consolation after a dominant Weston led 3-0 at half time.
Maitland will look to get their campaign back on track when first grade kick off against New Lambton at Alder Park Field on Saturday at 2.30pm.
