The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Magpies eye New Lambton response following El Clasicoal thrashing

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 7 2024 - 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Jimmy Thompson battles for the ball in the El Clasicoal loss to Weston on Saturday, March 2. Picture NNSW Football
Maitland's Jimmy Thompson battles for the ball in the El Clasicoal loss to Weston on Saturday, March 2. Picture NNSW Football

New Lambton can expect a fired up Maitland in the NNSW NPLM on Saturday still smarting from a heavy El Clasicoal defeat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.