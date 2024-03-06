Have your say on combating erosion along the Hunter River

Community members have a chance to have their say on erosion on the riverbank at Morpeth, Lorn and Melville Ford.
The three sites have experienced extensive stream bank erosion because of boating, loss of vegetation and unauthorised vehicle access, resulting in illegal dumping.
Maitland City Council has secured state grant funding to address concerns at the three sites along the Hunter River with the Vibrant River Education Program.
The program will introduce signage, points of interest, tree planting, educate on existing barriers and beautification at the affected sites.
Concept plans for each of the three sites are on public exhibition until Tuesday, March 26 and community feedback will help inform works, which are set to take place between April and September.
Maitland City Council's acting manager environment and sustainability Michelle Lindsay said the program came about due to community concern about erosion along the river at Melville Ford and Morpeth, and concern about Lorn after the 2022 flood.
"What we've done is look at the constraints of each of the sites to see what we can do," she said.
"This is very much about education, this is about getting some signage out there, some education out to the community through social media and through our website, to explain the reasons why we need to look after vegetation, why it's not appropriate to be driving on riverbank."
Ms Lindsay said the feedback from the community so far shows that Maitland is passionate about the river.
"We're getting some fantastic comments about what they want to see the river to be, how they want to see it healthier," she said.
"This basically is assisting us with feedback as to what the Maitland community wants for our river."
Ms Lindsay encourages the community to have their input on plans for the education program.
"I think the river is central to Maitland and the community does think it's a really important part of our lifestyle here, and we want to make sure that we protect that and enhance it into the future," she said.
"We are really happy that the Maitland community is so passionate about the river and we really want to get their views on what they want to see for their river for the future."
Throughout the project, Maitland Council will collaborate with Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council in Morpeth, on interactive elements that offer new educational interpretation of the Queens Wharf site.
For more information and to view the three concept plans, visit mait.city/vibrant-river-education.
This project was funded through the New South Wales Government's Coastal and Estuary Program.
