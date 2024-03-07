Meg has the last laugh in new one-woman comedy show

Meg O'Hara knows first hand that not everything you read on the internet is true.
The Tenambit playwright will debut her new one-woman production Review Royalty at Newcastle Fringe Festival next week, and it's inspired by a real life experience.
When Meg's workplace received a one star Google review, calling out "the yellowed hair woman" (Meg) for poor behaviour, Meg and her colleagues were completely perplexed about it, as they were all sure the events described in the review never happened.
The idea of receiving a bad review that was completely made up inspired Meg, and Review Royalty was born.
Meg has spent six months putting the show together, researching other Google reviews and imagining hilarious backstories to fit them.
"Review Royalty is a one-woman show, it's a piece of interactive theatre, so the premise is it's an awards show for the worst reviews ever written online," she said.
"I work in a retail job and I had someone who had an issue with me that I still haven't quite figured out and instead of speaking to me about it they wrote a completely made up, fake, long review story that just didn't happen.
"My coworkers were so confused because they were like 'we were here, that didn't happen'.
"It got me thinking, it's crazy that people can just write whatever they want online and there's no fact checking whatsoever."
Meg debuted her first ever one-woman show at Newcastle Fringe in 2023, and said she most enjoyed connecting with audiences.
As well as working in retail, Meg also works at Tantrum Youth Arts in Newcastle.
Review Royalty is on at Adamstown Uniting Church on March 16, 17 and 24. Get tickets ($20) at newcastlefringe.com.au/events/review-royalty-an-awards-extravaganza.
