Our woman of the year Evelyn is dedicated to junior sport

When Evelyn Stonham was announced as Maitland Local Woman of the Year, it was so unexpected that her son had to nudge her and say 'mum, that's you'.
The Maitland Junior Football Club stalwart was awarded the accolade for her work supporting the Maitland community over many years.
She and 12 other nominees were celebrated on Friday, March 1 at an event hosted by Women's Network Hunter and Jenny Aitchison MP.
Ms Stonham has been on the MJFC committee since the 1980s, and currently holds the title of secretary/registrar.
She joined while her sons David and Matthew were playing, and has stayed ever since to support the game and its young players in Maitland.
Ms Stonham said junior sport has an incredibly important role in the community.
"From the player's point of view, it's that interaction socially, being active, learning to win, lose and draw, all of those things, learning to make friendships, learning that you don't have to particularly like someone to get along with them to work in a team," she said.
"For the parents, meeting people, having other people in the community who will help them if they need help, so it's really not just all about the football.
"Football is have the best time, have fun, it's not about the win it's about whether you've given it your best shot out there and you come off feeling 'that was fun', and that's what to me sport is."
Ms Stonham said she feels very humbled to be named Maitland's woman of the year.
"It really is a humbling experience that you have been chosen to be woman of the year when there are so many women who do so many things," she said.
During her time at MJFC, Ms Stonham has been involved in fundraising for Mark Hughes Foundation and Dolly's Dream, and gathering donations for Carrie's Place.
"My Matt has brain cancer so we've been doing fundraising, we started in a bigger way last year where we had a whole weekend's rounds and we raised $30,000 for Mark Hughes Foundation which was great," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.