Your guide to Maitland this weekend - flamenco, art and gaol tours

FLAMENCO SHOW
SUN STREET STUDIOS
Paco Lara has toured internationally alongside some of the greatest artists and maestro legends of flamenco and is bringing his unique art to Australia. Don't miss the chance to experience authentic flamenco magic at Sun Street Studios on Saturday night from 7pm to 10pm, immersing yourself in a fusion of music, song and dance. Tickets from $35 available at pacolaraflamenco.com.
ART AND FOOD
MORPETH
Indulge in a weekend of art and gourmet food at Morpeth Gallery's Festival of Two Palettes on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. It features 14 resident artists showcasing their work and painting live at their easels, plus gourmet food tasting. Explore creativity, purchase artwork and enjoy the ambiance. The gallery is at 5 Green Street, Morpeth.
OPEN DAY
GROSSMANN AND BROUGH HOUSES
TOWER TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Experience the Tower Tour at Maitland Gaol on Saturday or Sunday at 1pm, where you'll ascend seven metres up a spiral staircase for a unique perspective of the gaol and its surroundings. These armed posts offer a bird's eye view, ensuring the safety of officers and the security of the site. Tickets from $30 available at www.maitlandgaol.com.au.
OPEN DAY
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
