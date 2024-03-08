Red-hot title fight as Warriors, Wests, City and Norths enter semi-finals

While Kurri Weston Mulbring are deserved title favourites, Western Suburbs captain Mitchell Fisher believes any one of the four first grade semi-finalists could win the 2023-24 premiership.
Minor premiers Kurri Weston Mulbring take on Northern Suburbs at Lorn Park on Saturday and Sunday and second placed Western Suburbs play City United (third) in the other semi-final at Robins Oval.
The quirk in scheduling is because under Maitland and District Cricket Association rules, the highest ranked team plays on the highest ranked oval and Lorn and Robins were voted the two best facilities this season.
Fisher said he was not phased by playing City at Robins Oval, as the best games deserved to be played on the best grounds.
Although confident of victory, the Wests skipper is more concerned about combatting City's big three - star batter Josh Trappel, strike bowler Tim Burton and hugely talented all-rounder Todd Francis.
The Plovers have plenty of batting and bowling power options themselves and will be confident after having Thornton 5-57 before storms forced play to be abandoned last Saturday.
"It's always tough against City, we've had some really good games," Fisher said.
"I know it will be a really tight game, but I believe we have a bowling attack that can keep them to a minimal total.
"Harry King is probably the best quick in the comp. When he is firing he is pretty hard to play and I'm looking forward to the battle him and Josh Trappel have this weekend. It will be a good challenge for both of them.
"Jeewan De Silva has been a very good pick up for us. He turns it both ways and is a very good bat.
"Unfortunately, this season there haven't been too many opportunities for him to bat for a long time, or we haven't batted first where he could bat for a long time.
"Hopefully this weekend he gets the opportunity. He is technically very good, he likes to bat a long time and likes to rotate the strike and he will soak up a lot of balls for us and allow some of the other batters to score freely.
"He is living in the Bay and contacted the club about playing. He is a nurse up there and travels to play. He is a former Sri Lankan Under-19 coach and played first class cricket in Sri Lanka.
"He has definitely flown under the radar.
"I don't think anyone has realised how good his stats are (447 runs at 44.7 and 34 wickets at 12.32)."
Fisher said Wests had bounced back well from their round 17 loss to KWM before a storm forced their game against Thornton to be abandoned.
"Our loss the round before to Kurri wasn't great, but we were probably due for a loss."
"We started pretty good the last round against Thornton having them at 5/57. They are not playing finals cricket but they were in the grand final last year."
Fisher said KWM would start favourites in the other semi-final, but would need to be at their best against Norths who have had a terrific season and had progressed faster than many had expected.
"I don't think anyone outside Norths had them in the finals at the start of the season, but they deserve to be there. They are a talented young side and well led and will be a real danger for Kurri.
"Norths sides perform well in finals. They always have.
"But it's hard to go past Kurri, they have been tremendous this season and have terrific players such as Steve Abel and Jacob Simmons who has been outstanding.
1st GRADE
Two-day: March 9, March 10, 12.30pm
KWMCC (1) v Northern Suburbs (4) at Lorn Park
Western Suburbs (2) v City United (3) at Robins Oval
2nd GRADE
Two-day: March 9-10, 12.30pm
Raymond Terrace (1) v KWMCC (4) at Kurri Central
Northern Suburbs (2) v City United (3) at Coronation Oval
3rd GRADE
Easts (1) v Norths (4), at Morpeth Oval
RT (2) v Wests (3), at Mulbring
4th GRADE
Tenambit Morpeth (1) v East (4), at Bolwarra Oval.
KWMCC (2) v Thornton (3), at Louth Park.
5th GRADE
TM (1) v Easts (4), at A & D Lawrence Reserve
Wests (2) v Thornton (3), at Tenambit Oval
A GRADE
Qualifying final: Paterson (1) v SMR (2), at Jack Collins Oval.
Elimination final: Rutherford Stubbies (3) v Bowthorne (4). at Bill Bobbins Oval.
B GRADE
Qualifying final: Rutherford Stubbies (1) v Bowthorne Lochinvar (2), at King Edward Park
Elimination final: Tenambit Morpeth (3) v Kookaburras Senior (4), at GUOOF
C GRADE
Qualifying final: Paterson (1) v Hinton (2), at Bowthorne Park
Elimination final: Tenambit Morpeth (3) v Rutherford Stubbies (4), at Stuart Park.
