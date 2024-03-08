Buses to replace trains this weekend between Telarah and Islington

No trains will run between Islington and Telarah this weekend due to essential track maintenance.
Two of the four tracks will be closed from 3am Saturday, March 9 to 1am Monday, March 11 and coaches and buses will replace NSW TrainLink services.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out essential work on the Hunter Valley Network between Islington and Telarah to maintain network safety and reliability.
The shutdown is part of ARTC's annual maintenance program and coincides with this weekend's trackwork on the North Coast Line.
About 130 routine track maintenance activities will be completed, including ballasting, structure and track component maintenance and vegetation control, which will keep the network running safely and efficiently.
ARTC crews will minimise the impact of the work wherever possible, including positioning light towers to shine away from residences, watering down work areas and limiting the number of machines operating at any one time.
Customers are encouraged to visit Transportnsw.info or call 13 22 32 for assistance in planning their journey.
ARTC is reminding motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant for altered traffic conditions near the rail corridor and to obey all road rules at level crossings, with rail machinery and freight train movements still occurring on the adjacent rail lines.
ARTC Hunter Valley Network acting group executive Clinton Crump said the Hunter Valley rail network requires regular maintenance to ensure that it continues to play a pivotal role in supporting vital links to the region's economic supply chain.
"These works are essential to maintain a high standard of safety and reliability," he said.
"ARTC would like to thank the Hunter Valley community for its patience while these critical, long-term improvements take place."
