Late Crowley double lifts Magpies to first win of NNSW NPL season

An injury-time double from star striker Braedyn Crowley has delivered Maitland a thrilling win against New Lambton.
Trailing the Eagles 1-0 at Alder Park on Saturday, March 9, the Magpies looked to be heading for their third straight loss to start the NNSW NPL season.
However, as the clock approached the fourth minute of added time, New Lambton were ruled to have handled the ball in the penalty area following a Maitland corner. The Eagles Josh Piddington was shown a yellow card, his second of the afternoon, and sent-off.
Up stepped Crowley and confidently converted the spot kick.
From the resulting kick-off, Maitland won the ball and then a free kick just beyond the home side's penalty box. Swung in by Matt Hoole, Crowley got the decisive touch at the front post, squeezing the ball into the back of the net and setting off dramatic scenes as the striker and his teammates ran to the Maitland bench.
The relief of getting the first up win, they won the corresponding fixture 9-1 last season, evident on the players' and coaches' faces.
With an early kick-off of 2.30pm, both sides played out a cagey and largely uneventful first half.
New Lambton broke the deadlock early in the second half when Maitland failed to properly clear a corner. The Eagles' Joel Caldwell on the spot to bundle the ball into the net.
As the home side fought to retain their lead, the Magpies enjoyed greater possession but struggled to find an equaliser.
Earlier, reserve grade gained their first point of the season in a hard fought 1-1 draw. Hayden Lambert put the visitors ahead in the first half before the Eagles hit back midway through the second through substitute Byron Waddell.
Maitland are on the road again next week when they play Newcastle Olympic on Saturday afternoon at Darling Street Oval. The win temporarily lifts Maitland to seventh on the NPL ladder while reserve grade are 10th.
