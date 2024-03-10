Old boys clash to provide laughs as Blacks host Cauliflower Club fundraiser

A regular highlight of the rugby preseason, Maitland are hosting the Cauliflower Club's Annual Fundraising Dinner at Marcellin Park.
The Cauliflower Club are a charity who bring the rugby community together to fundraise.
They provide equipment which gives people in the community living with a spinal cord injury access to sporting opportunities. It was founded in 2012 by former Wallaby teammates Peter FitzSimons and Nick Farr Jones.
Recent Cauliflower Club projects include providing kayaks (one of the few activities someone with a spinal cord injury can experience), a rehab adapted car for driver training, and a modified pool table which allows up to 10 players at once.
The fundraiser will include a three course meal at the Blacks' Marcellin Park clubhouse on Saturday, March 16, starting at 6pm and will follow a day of serious and semi-serious rugby.
The premiership winning Blacks will play a trial while Shute Shield sides the Hunter Wildfires and Parramatta will also be in action.
The main event however will be an old boys extravaganza as the Cauliflower Club XV take on a Hunter Mildfires XV. The match "will be loaded with former Wallabies and superstars and the Mildfires will be made up from local legends and reprobates," according to the Maitland Blacks event invite.
Wallabies legend Jeremy Paul has also been announced for the old boys game.
Ex Wallabies Al Baxter, Geoff Didier, Pat McCutcheon, Andrew Blades and Dean Mumm will then provide the evening's entertainment as they share stories from their long careers.
Memorabilia will be auctioned with proceeds going to the Cauliflower Club and Maitland Rugby.
Blacks premiership winning captain Sam Callow will tour England in October as part of the Australian Stockman squad. The Stockman program provides development opportunities for regional and rural players while tackling men's health subjects like suicide, depression and substance abuse.
Callow, originally from Dunedoo, joins a 26 man squad including a former Australian Sevens player and ex Melbourne Rebels hooker.
The 'For King and Country' tour starts on October 4 and runs for three weeks.
"From a significant pool of talented players from across regional Australia, I believe we've picked a competitive and well-balanced group to represent Australian Stockman," coach Jim McKay said
"There is a great mix of players from a range of backgrounds, different stories and rugby journeys.
"When the players and staff don the Australian Stockman logo, we're representing something bigger than ourselves - not only the values and traditions of this proud team, but also our communities from across rural, regional and remote Australia."
If you would like to sponsor The Stockman and Callow for the trip there are different packages available that not only gain exposure for your business but also help him represent the club.
Send an email to president@maitlandrugbyclub.com.au for more information.
