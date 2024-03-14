Top three nomination honour for Icky Sticky in national business awards

Lorn patisserie Icky Sticky will be recognised alongside some of Australia's best patisseries at the Australian small business awards.
Their prestigious nomination is for the category 'cake and patisserie', with the Lorn patisserie named in the top three for their category out of 5500 nominated businesses.
Icky Sticky Patisserie owner Lillian Grimas said the nomination is very exciting for the whole team.
"I'm very proud of everyone, it's not just me but the whole team, everyone has their own role," she said.
"The fact that it's recognised Australia-wide is a crazy thought."
Lillian took over the Icky Sticky Patisserie just over 12 months ago and said she was shocked to receive the nomination.
"For us to get our first nomination for the national awards this year is pretty amazing," she said.
The Icky Sticky Patisserie team will travel to Sydney for the awards night in April, there will be 12 of them attending including Lillian and her husband.
Lillian's father will also be attending the awards night with the team and Lillian said he is very proud.
"He is probably our biggest customer, he comes in most days," she said.
Lillian was approached by the awards committee and said she decided to fill out the nomination form.
"I had to write about all things involving myself, the business and the girls," she said.
She never expected to receive an email back to say that her business had been named in the top three and Lillian said the nomination is putting Lorn on the map.
"It's quite a special spot that we have here," she said.
"Everyone in the team is so proud of this achievement and everyone always does such a good job."
The theme of the awards night is black tie, Oscar's theme and Lillian said she's most excited to get together and celebrate with the team on the night.
"We'll have to put the boots away and get some nice dresses on," she said.
Lillian said she is so proud of all of her beautiful staff and that without them the Icky Sticky Patisserie wouldn't exist.
"Thank you also to our customers who without them we also wouldn't exist," Lillian said.
