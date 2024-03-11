Jack Edwards player of series as Hunter Hornets claim men's touch title

Maitland's Jack Edwards has been named player of the series and player of the final as the Hunter Hornets claimed the 2024 Touch Football Australia national championship.
Edwards, who has been named in the Australian Emus World Cup team, was outstanding as the Hornets defeated Southwest Queensland Swans 7-3 in the final at Coffs Harbour on Sunday to claim their first national title since back-to-back efforts in 2019-20.
It was a hugely successful tournament for the Hornets who were also runners-up in two divisions and had 10 teams overall make finals.
The Hornets defeated back-to-back reigning champions the Central Queensland Bulls 6-5 in the semi-finals.
The Hunter had a 10-5 win against University of Queensland Rebels in the quarter-finals after going through the pool series undefeated.
The Hornets women's 40s team were almost crowned champions as well losing the grand final 3-2 to Brisbane Cobras.
Hunters women's 45s were also runners up, losing their grand final 5-0 to ACT Raiders.
Hunter's Mixed Open team narrowly missed out on a place in the grand final, losing 4-5 to eventual runners-up Brisbane Cobras in the the semi-finals.
The senior mixed team also lost in the semi-finals beaten 6-4 by runners-up SRN Rebels.
The Hornets entered two teams in the Men's 20s, with both the A and B sides making the finals.
The Hornets A made the semi-finals where they were beaten 12-6 by South Queensland Sharks, while Hornets B were beaten 9-5 by Brisbane Cobras in the quarter-finals,
The Hornets Men's 40s team were beaten 6-1 by eventual champions SQ Sharks in the semi-finals.
The Hornets Mens's 45s and 50s teams bowed out in the quarter-finals.
The Hornets All-Abilities Tier 2 team won two games in the pool stages.
