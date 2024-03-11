Open homes, expert advice and builder deals at Chisholm Home Show

Prospective home owners won't want to miss this one.
Waterford by AVID Property Group is hosting a huge two-day Home Show in Chisholm, complete with exclusive builder promotions, display homes, builder expo and free ice cream and coffee.
There will also be a special guest appearance from Channel 9's Space Invaders co-host Cherie Barber, face painting, jumping castle, live music and entertainment.
On Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, the show will put the best the Hunter has to offer in industry expertise and home innovation on display.
To align with the weekend, AVID and its builder partners will be offering exclusive weekend-only deals from upgrades and bonus inclusions, designed to give prospective buyers a head start towards building their dream home at Waterford.
Visitors to the Home Show will also be offered the opportunity to access savings on limited registered land blocks.
Cherie Barber said the Home Show will be a great opportunity to reveal the tricks of the trade for turning a house into a home.
"The key to having a home that looks like it's been styled by interior design professionals is by understanding a few design fundamental principles first (before you start), and that's exactly what I'm excited to share at the Home Show," Ms Barber said.
"If you're on the lookout for design inspiration or just beginning your home building journey, the weekend will be a great place to start."
Information Sessions will run all day Saturday, designed to be short yet informative, covering topics such as home loans, effective home selling techniques, finding the right pool design for your home and clever hacks for maintaining an organised living space.
AVID NSW project director Danny Boubli said the event is a first for the community and will serve as a great event to showcase the benefits of living at Waterford to existing residents, locals and prospective buyers.
"We want to give our community and those who are in the market right now an opportunity to learn from experts in the buying, building and design industry and have the very best head start towards their home building journey," he said.
"The AVID team have again reinforced a focus on experience and gaining tips, as demonstrated through the information sessions with special guest Cherie Barber, to help the community develop the right home building and design skills."
The show is on from 11am to 3pm on the Saturday, and 11am to 2pm on the Sunday, and is based at 2 Settlers Boulevard, Chisholm.
Waterford's Home Show Event festivities will include free ice cream, gelato and coffee, face painting, jumping castles, petting zoo, lawn games and a DJ. Food trucks will also be selling tasty treats to ensure everyone's taste buds are satisfied.
By registering for the Home Show, ticket holders will be eligible to enter Waterford's Passport to win $10,000* gift card competition. For more details, visit waterford.avid.com.au/homeshow.
Information session speakers include MyChoice Home Loans, Urban Land Housing, The Tidy Sidekick and Bel Air Pools.
Waterford's Display World builders include Bellriver, Burbank, Candor Homes, Clarendon Homes, Domaine Homes, Eden Brae Homes, Hunter Homes Hunter, McDonald Jones Homes, Metricon, Mojo Homes and Masterton (coming soon).
