Australian Idol's Piper Butcher to headline LIVE at The Levee

Australian Idol contestant Piper Butcher will rock the LIVE at The Levee Street Party on Saturday, March 23.
After wowing audiences on Australian Idol's Top 24 in 2023, the singer and guitarist is set to bring her soulful tunes and fresh, unique style to the streets of Maitland.
"It's a privilege to bring my music back to Maitland - a town that has supported me since the beginning of my career," Piper said.
"I'll take it to the next level with my band The Warning and the audience is in for a night of headbanging, slow dancing and every feeling in between."
The Levee's public programs officer David Graham said he's thrilled to have Piper Butcher headlining the party.
"Piper will be sharing the stage with indie pop rock band, Acacia Blue, so we're sure Street Party will promise an unforgettable evening for all attendees," he said.
As well as a stunning musical lineup, visitors can indulge in culinary delights from local cafes and restaurants at The Levee and a variety of games and activities for the whole family.
For more information and updates about the free, all ages party, visit mait.city/LIVEatTheLevee.
