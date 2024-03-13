Meet Summer: A sweetheart with a smile as warm as her name

With Seniors Week comes the perfect opportunity to celebrate some of our beautiful older animals.
One of these golden oldies is an Australian Cattle Dog named Summer who currently resides at the Hunter Shelter and still yearns for a forever home.
Summer is a seven-year-old sweetheart with a smile as warm as her name suggests.
Eager to find the home of her dreams, Summer longs to find a family who can give her the love and understanding she deserves.
While she may initially find physical contact and the presence of strangers overwhelming, Summer is a gentle soul who thrives on patience and kindness.
She's looking for a family who is willing to take things slow, allowing her to navigate the world at her own pace.
Although she's friendly with other dogs at the shelter, Summer hasn't had the best experiences sharing a home with them in the past.
As a result, she would prefer to be the only dog in her new home.
However, she's open to social walks and play dates with other friendly pups.
If you're seeking a gentle companion to add warmth and love to your home, consider giving Summer a second chance at a happy life.
You'll be providing her with the long-overdue, tranquil retirement she deserves.
Don't miss the chance to make Summer a cherished member of your family.
Contact the Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555 or fill out an expression of interest today.
