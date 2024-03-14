Maitland swimmers excel at Hunter region carnival

Maitland students were out to impress at the Hunter region school swimming carnivals held at The Forum in Newcastle this week.
There were 43 Maitland swimmers at the primary school meet after swimming impressive qualifying times at the Maitland zone carnival in February.
At the primary school Hunter region carnival on Tuesday, March 12, Bolwarra Public School year six student Stella Potts was named female swimmer of the meet.
Stella competed in six individual events and qualified for the NSW State PSSA Championships in April, for the fifth consecutive year.
Meanwhile, Morpeth Public School's senior girls relay team, consisting of Oceah Nancarrow, Lucy Doohan, Willow Crouch and Evie Grainger, came first at the carnival with a time of 2:16.47, and will also head to the state championship.
At the zone carnival in February, the Morpeth relay team broke a record that had been held since 1995 with a time of 2:18.25, and Stella was named senior girl champion.
At the high school Hunter region carnival on Monday, March 11, Maitland High School year eight student Charlie Potts competed in seven events and won them all.
He was named male swimmer of the meet and will go on to compete at the NSW Combined High Schools Sport Association swimming championship.
In 2023 Charlie made it through to the School Sports Australia National Swimming Championships, placing third in the 100m backstroke final.
