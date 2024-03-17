Recruits primed to make big impact on Saints Diamond Cup campaign

After their first finals appearance in 2023 Maitland are preparing for what they hope will be another breakthrough season.
The Saints surprised many last campaign with a fifth placed Black Diamond Cup finish and coach Dustin Spriggs expects with another season under their belts, his young chargers will show further improvement.
Kicking match winning scores is one area they hope to improve Spriggs said, which will be bolstered by the arrival of some key recruits.
"I've been blown away by a young man by the name of Djarrin Stuart," Spriggs said. "He's a junior from another club that's come to us to play cup footy."
"Some of the things that we've wanted to push from our forward line, just little things like bringing your teammates into the game and passing off shots at goal rather than trying to kick the miraculous goal from the boundary."
"He was in the top three players on the ground in our intra club trial game and was without a doubt the best player on the ground against Sawtell."
Maitland hosted Sawtell in a preseason hit-out on Saturday, March 9, at Nelson Bay, winning 91-24. Briggs said the preseason match was a good warm up ahead of their final trial against Wyong on Saturday, March 23, at Tuggerah.
Alongside Stuart, Briggs praised Zack Stewart and Rhylan Hoffman.
"Zack Stewart was fantastic. He's looking like he's had a great preseason," he said. "He looks like he's going to go to another level.
"Whether it's this year or another year or two, we expect him to be one of the elite midfielders of the competition if he isn't already.
"Also Rhylan Hoffman, we've been crying out for a key forward for many years now and he had a great game up forward with a couple of goals and was a great marking presence for us."
Briggs expressed his disappointment after the withdrawal of Singleton and Nelson Bay left the region's first grade competition with seven teams. While sympathetic to the Rooster's withdrawal, Spriggs said more teams need to be playing in the top grade.
In contrast, 15 teams will contest the Black Diamond Plate, or reserve grade.
"I think it's a bit of an embarrassment," he said. "I know the league (AFL Hunter Central Coast) in the future are putting some policies in place so clubs, if they tick a certain amount of boxes, will be forced to come up to cup rather than choosing to just field a reserve grade team."
Spriggs said he would like to see a 12 team competition in the future. While facing cup powerhouses Newcastle City and Terrigal can be daunting, the Maitland coach said the only way to improve and grow your club is to test yourself against the best.
Maitland have recruited five Lake Macquarie juniors who are looking for an opportunity to play first grade.
"(When we came up) we rebuilt knowing we had strong juniors coming through," he said. ""We rebuilt doing it in the cup and a lot of clubs are saying we need to go back to reserves to rebuild but if you want to keep the young guys and want to improve them - they're going to need to be playing cup football."
The AFL will enforce a 21-day stand down period for community players suffering from concussion this season.
The new protocol will operate at senior and junior level as well as in the VFL, VFLW and Talent Leagues.
The community football rules are in line with the Australian Institute of Sport's Concussion and Brain Health Position Statement released earlier this year, which recommended a minimum of 21 days before returning to play after concussion.
