Anderson and Bradley add to strong Knights Pickers NSW Cup connection

The result didn't go their way but James Bradley and Gary Anderson gave Newcastle's NSW Cup side a distinctive Maitland feel on Saturday.
The winger and centre played on the left edge as the Knight's fielded five Pickers players (six if including Maitland junior Ryan Stig) for their second round match against St George Illawarra in Sydney on Saturday, March 16.
Part of Maitland's 2022 and 2023 premiership wins, Bradley and Anderson debuted for Newcastle, joining fellow Pickers Reid Alchin, Tom Cant and Callan Burgess in the line up.
The match was in the balance up until half time but a flurry of second half tries saw the Dragons streak away to win 30-16.
It wasn't all bad news for Newcastle with prolific try scorer Bradley grabbing a consolation try on debut, running off an Anderson pass to cross in the 68th minute.
The Knights led early after a try to winger Laitia Moceidreke but were pegged back after a try to new Dragons recruit Christian Tuipulotu.
NRL veteran Ben Murdoch-Masila then laid on a try for Haele Finau and St George Illawarra led 14-4 after Dylan Egan scored.
Knights centre Fletcher Myers then crossed to narrow the gap to four at half-time. That's as close as the Knights came though, conceding three second half tries to trail 30-10.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry congratulated Anderson and Bradley and said the club supports players pushing for higher honours.
"I'm sure our environment has played a part in developing those two boys to go on and have a crack at that level," he said.
"It's a nice reward and it's great to see those boys doing quite well at their footy."
Newcastle are bottom of the NSW Cup ladder after two rounds and face 2023 grand finalists North Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, March 24.
With Bradley and Anderson likely to be missing for large parts of Maitland's premiership defence, Lantry will use the club's two preseason trials to weigh up his options in the outside backs.
The Pickers play Northern Hawks on Sunday, March 24, at Tomaree Sports Complex before a Good Friday clash against Wyong at Morry Breen Oval.
Regular first graders Mitch Cullen, Peter Wilson and Luke Knight are likely to feature in the Hawks game while Lantry will also cast his eye over some emerging youngsters. The Wyong match will feature more players from Maitland's first grade squad.
Lantry said the addition of Ethan Parry will help cover the losses of Bradley and Anderson but said trial form will also have a part to play.
"We'll have a really good look. Looking towards round one in a month's time we need to probably have a plan if James and Gary aren't there," he said.
"Our trials are really important (where we can see) who wants to grab that right centre or right wing spot."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.