The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Anderson and Bradley add to strong Knights Pickers NSW Cup connection

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
March 18 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's James Bradley and Gary Anderson in a Newcastle RL match against South Newcastle during the 2023 season. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland's James Bradley and Gary Anderson in a Newcastle RL match against South Newcastle during the 2023 season. Picture by Marina Neil

The result didn't go their way but James Bradley and Gary Anderson gave Newcastle's NSW Cup side a distinctive Maitland feel on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.