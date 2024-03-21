A peaceful carriage ride through the park for Easter

If you're picnicking in Maitland Park for Easter and see two magnificent Percheron horses pulling a Cinderella carriage, your eyes aren't deceiving you.
Cinderella Arrivals is running carriage rides around the park to celebrate Easter Monday, offering a unique way to spend the public holiday.
Climb in the carriage for a 15 minute loop of the park, perfect for taking a quiet moment and spending some quality time with loved ones.
Cinderella Arrivals owner Leeanne Taylor said she thought Easter rides would be the perfect chance to get in the sunshine.
"It's time to wind down, slow down, particularly in today's world, and just observe and be present in the moment," Leanne said.
Horses Gus and Jess will lead the way, and the brother and sister pair have been drawing carriages together for their entire lives.
Those who attended Maitland Show might recognise Leeanne, Gus and Jess from when they led the grand parade, or their competition success.
They left the show with lots of blue ribbons, winning lady driver, open harness horse over 15hh, business turnout, and being named champion driver and reserve champion harness horse.
To book in, visit trybooking.com/events/landing/1188912.
