Top gong for Swietelsky Rail Australia at 2024 Hunter Safety Awards

Swietelsky Rail Australia received not one but two awards at the 2024 Hunter Safety Awards, including the prestigious Work, Health and Safety (WHS) Business of the Year.
The Telarah-based business also took out the award for WHS Health and Wellbeing award on the night.
The 2024 Awards on March 15 revealed the outstanding winners across 12 categories, showcasing the individuals who are putting safety at the forefront in the Hunter region.
Managing Director of Swietelsky Rail Australia Anne Modderno said they couldn't believe they managed to take home not only one, but two awards for their first time as finalists at the Hunter Safety Awards.
"We pride ourselves on creating a workplace that is diverse, as well as an environment where all staff feel safe and supported," she said.
"Being safety focused is one thing but celebrating it with so many like-minded individuals and other Hunter businesses has just been outstanding and we're looking forward to doing it all over again next year."
Now in its eighth year, the awards recognised more than 300 passionate individuals who came together to create an atmosphere that was dedicated to championing safety, innovation and WHS.
Founder of the Hunter Safety Awards Sarah-Jane Dunford said it was amazing to bring together diverse minds and organisations who were all dedicated to shaping the future of work health and safety.
"At this year's awards we recognised not only achievements, but a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of safety and fostering innovation," she said.
"The Hunter region is a hub of excellence in safety and this event serves as a dynamic platform to honour those who lead the charge in redefining standards."
Two other Maitland businesses were also recognised at the awards night, Fenech Demolition took out the award for Best WHS Improvement and Most Innovative WHS Idea went to SafeGauge.
