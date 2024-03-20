Maitland Gaol closed until further notice due to safety concerns

Maitland City Council has announced the immediate closure of Maitland Gaol following an independent safety review of the site including the fire and electrical systems.
The gaol, which is managed by the council on behalf of the NSW Government, will be closed until further notice while an assessment of required repair work and associated costs takes place.
All tours and planned events have been cancelled and refunds will be provided.
Maitland Council is working with businesses and community groups who use gaol facilities and will assist where possible in finding alternate arrangements.
Maitland City Council general manager Jeff Smith said "this decision has not been taken lightly but the safety of council staff, visitors and the Maitland community is of the utmost importance".
"As a 170 year old heritage site, Maitland Gaol has always required ongoing specialist maintenance but it has now become clear that the site's safety issues pose a risk to staff and visitors, leaving me no choice but to close the site," Mr Smith said.
Maitland Council will provide regular public updates about the status of repair work and ongoing communication with community stakeholders.
For more information regarding event cancellation or obtaining refunds for booked tours, please contact info@maitland.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.