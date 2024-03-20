The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Gaol closed until further notice due to safety concerns

By Newsroom
Updated March 20 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:20pm
Maitland Gaol. Picture supplied
Maitland City Council has announced the immediate closure of Maitland Gaol following an independent safety review of the site including the fire and electrical systems.

