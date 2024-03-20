The Maitland Mercury
Paterson's Queen of the Ring Shelby-Lee Wintle to fight in NZ

AM
By Angus Michie
Updated March 20 2024 - 4:49pm, first published 3:17pm
Shelby-Lee Wintle. Picture supplied
Paterson Boxing Gym's Shelby-Lee Wintle has won the Queen of the Ring competition beating a potential Olympic boxer in the process.

AM

Angus Michie

Journalist

Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.

