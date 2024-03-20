Paterson's Queen of the Ring Shelby-Lee Wintle to fight in NZ

Paterson Boxing Gym's Shelby-Lee Wintle has won the Queen of the Ring competition beating a potential Olympic boxer in the process.
Fighting on Friday, March 8 in Auburn, Wintle took on Sheilla Yama. Yama had come to Australia from Papa New Guinea to fight in preparation for Olympic trials.
"I knew it was going to be a big fight and we just worked on what we needed to work on and I stopped her in the second round. I put her on four eight counts and the referee deemed that it wasn't safe for her to continue," Wintle said.
"It felt really good. I was a bit shocked because I've never stopped anyone before. When it happened I was over the moon, she had a film crew with her, ABC News were doing a story on her so I had all that pressure built up. I was relieved in a way."
Wintle said her team at Paterson Boxing Gym were delighted.
"Everyone was very happy," she said. "My coach cried because he's a big sook."
Wintle began her journey into boxing at 15 after doing karate and a variety of of other sports..
"I did karate and pretty much every other sport you can think of. Karate was kind of boring because it was more discipline and I didn't really need that. Someone mentioned the Paterson Boxing Gym and I walked in and never left," she said.
She fell in love with the sport and the dedication that it requires.
"Because of the type of sport it is, you are getting hit, you really need to put in more effort and make sure that you're alright. You can't just do it for a couple of weeks and have a fight you really have to put everything into it," Wintle said.
"I am a hard worker so I do like that."
Wintle is preparing to fly to New Zealand and compete in the Super Eight Tournament in Auckland, heading over on Friday, March 22.
The Super Eight Tournament consists of teams from the Australian states and territories and New Zealand.
This is also the first time that Wintle has fought overseas, representing her state.
"The rest of the team have represented Australia and NSW before but this is my first time so I guess I'm the rookie," Wintle said.
"But I think I can win."
