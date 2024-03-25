Celebrate the return of the toy library with a Teddy Bears' Picnic

An opportunity for families to take home a range of different toys is returning to Maitland, just in time for the school holidays.
Maitland City Council's popular toy library will reopen on Wednesday, April 3 at East Maitland Library.
The toy library provides a wide range of toys, games and puzzles for families to browse or borrow from Monday to Saturday between 11am and 2pm.
Maitland council's coordinator community participation Erin Pascall said the toy library was piloted at Gillieston Heights Community Hub last year.
"We're thrilled to bring the program back, now offering an enhanced service and additional hours for families to visit," she said.
"The initiative aims to provide tools to families which encourage play based learning at home.
"The Toy Library will also invite families to engage with literacy in new ways and will increase familiarity and comfort with our libraries."
To celebrate the relaunch, Maitland Libraries invites the community to join them for a Teddy Bears' Picnic on Wednesday, April 3 from 10am to 11am at East Maitland Library (3 Garnett Road, East Maitland).
Children are encouraged to bring their favourite teddy bear and picnic blanket for a special storytime session.
"Our collection of toys seeks to instil a lifelong passion for learning through play while supporting early literacy skills and families on their educational journey," Ms Pascall said.
For more information about the toy library, visit mait.city/ToyLibrary.
