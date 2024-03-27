Build rewarding future in construction with MBA Apprentice Group Training Advertising Feature

Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices play a major role in nurturing new generations of tradespeople and apprentices. Picture supplied

Your apprenticeship journey is the start of a promising career in the industry, which can often lead to other roles including contractor, foreman, supervisor, project manager, estimating manager and business owner.

With the current trade skills shortage, there has never been a better time to become an apprentice or trainee, in your chosen trade of interest.



Rising demand

As industry demand rises in the Newcastle and Hunter areas, Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices (MBA) are doing all they can to supply the next generation with as much information to encourage young people to consider a career in the building and construction industry.

Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices is a not-for-profit company that has been supplying the industry with apprentices and trainees for almost 25 years.



Our apprentices and trainees are indentured to MBA for the period of their training, providing them with job security and support. - Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices

They offer all construction trades including carpentry, concreting, plumbing, roof plumbing, electrical, landscaping, plastering, painting and decorating, wall and floor tiling, bricklaying, as well as business traineeships.

"We make hiring an apprentice or a trainee easy for businesses in our local regions by completing all paperwork and administrative duties," a spokesperson said.



"Our rate is fully inclusive of recruitment costs, wages, superannuation, workers' compensation, TAFE fees and days, annual leave, sick leave and rostered days off.



"We also assist with managing the employees and conduct regular onsite visits to ensure they are progressing through their training and are enjoying themselves onsite.

"Our apprentices and trainees are indentured to MBA for the period of their training, providing them with job security and support.



"We provide a dynamic and integrated program for persons wanting a head start (and qualified training) in the region's building industry.



"Apprentice/trainees learn practical skills, combined with an accredited education program in their chosen trade."



Newcastle Master Builders Apprentices can answer all your building trade, apprenticeship and traineeship questions.

