Meet Nevi: A young guinea pig eagerly seeking her forever home

Introducing Nevi, a 10-month-old guinea pig with a heart as sweet as her squeaks.
Renowned for their friendly dispositions, guinea pigs like Nevi are ideal companions for families seeking a companion for their home.
Little Nevi is no exception - she's social, loves routine, and rarely ever nibbles, even when she's feeling slightly anxious or overwhelmed.
Despite her size, Nevi loves having the space to roam and play, along with a balanced, consistent diet, rich with fresh veggies and Vitamin C.
While she may be shy with strangers at first, a little love and patience will see Nevi blossoming into a wonderful furry friend.
Remember that guinea pigs thrive in herds, so the only thing Nevi would love more than moving into a home would be finding her forever family with another guinea pig friend in tow.
If you're interested in welcoming Nevi into your life, visit the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter, and they'll happily arrange a meet-and-greet.
The shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays, but you can visit anytime from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30 am to 3.30pm).
To speak with the shelter to ask about Nevi or any of the other animals, you can reach the Hunter Shelter staff on 4939 1555.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.