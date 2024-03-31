Kurri Kurri Bulldogs miss key players in sloppy loss to Dora Creek

Sloppy handling cost the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs the chance of victory in their 10-12 loss to Central Coast RL team Dora Creek in a trial game on Thursday, March 28.
The Bulldogs were without key players Blake Ferguson, Josh Griffiths, Liam Foran and Jesse Wighton and coach Rip Torn said they missed their experience and calming influence in key moments against a Dora Creek team that came ready to play.
"The game was tight, mainly through sloppy possession overall to be honest, Have those guys out there and you have no panic in the side, you don't try to manufacture something that's not there," Taylor said.
"You just go through the process and believe that once you get in the right position you are going to be able to put some points on."
But the real positive was the defensive mindset, with the players turning up to defend their numerous mistakes.
"We defended three repeat sets three times which is a really good sign that they are keen to do the tough work," Taylor said.
"You always prefer a win, but there were plenty of positives to take out of the game."
Kurri Kurri could have taken the lead with about 12 minutes to go, however, a try was recalled by the referee and the Bulldogs were given a penalty rather than being allowed to take the advantage.
"I don't know where the advantage was in that," Taylor questioned, able to laugh and concede that everyone needs trials even the referees.
"In the end we could have got out of jail, but overall I was pretty happy with the hit out.
"I think Dora Creek will have a good season in Central Coast, as long as they don't strike too many injuries, as we won 48-6 in reserve grade.
"It was a pretty willing contest, obviously it would have been better to have a win, but the boys got some bumps and bruises and will now have a couple of weeks to get over that before we go into the 'big boys' contest."
Taylor said he expected to have a fully fit squad to choose his opening round team from, including all those players who missed on Thursday.
"Fergo has had five games with the rep side. He has small ankle sprain, probably would have played if it was a competition game.
"I'm pretty confident the two weeks before the comp starts he will be right and should have our best side out on the field."
They will need it as their first round opponent the Wyong Roos had a confidence boost 22-10 win against reigning back-to-back premiers Maitland Pickers at Wyong on Good Friday.
Taylor said young fullback Tully Wholert had a very good game, as did Terence Seu Seu.
"Terence is obviously a class act and great to have on the park. Terence and Fergo are having a great influence on the boys on and off the field," he said.
"I thought Ty Alchin tried hard, although he would probably take back one pass that he shouldn't have thrown.
"A couple of young guys went very well. young Joey Green is getting a little bit more comfortable playing with the big boys and had a good game."
