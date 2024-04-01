Buses to replace trains during three day rail shutdown

The train line between Newcastle and Muswellbrook will be closed for three days this week for essential maintenance and improvement works.
From 6.30am Wednesday, April 3 to 6.30am Saturday, April 6 the line will be closed to maintain safety and reliability.
Works will include track strengthening at Maitland and East Maitland and ballast cleaning in Singleton.
The line will also be closed west to Ulan and north to Narrabri, with works including track reconditioning at Wingen and replacing sections of rail in Yarrawa.
The shutdown which is part of the Australian Rail Track Corporation's (ARTC) annual maintenance program, will see more than 115 jobs and approximately 1200 staff and contractors mobilised to complete essential work which will keep the network running safely and efficiently.
ARTC crews will minimise the impact of the work wherever possible, including positioning light towers to shine away from residences, watering down work areas and limiting the number of machines operating at any one time.
Coaches and buses will replace NSW TrainLink services during the trackwork period and customers should visit Transportnsw.info or call 13 22 32 for assistance to plan their journey.
ARTC is reminding motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant for altered traffic conditions near the rail corridor and to obey all road rules at level crossings, with rail machinery and other movements still occurring on the rail line.
ARTC Operations acting group executive Clinton Crump said the Hunter Valley rail network requires regular maintenance.
"These works are essential to maintain a high standard of safety and reliability," he said.
"ARTC would like to thank the Hunter Valley community for its patience while these critical, long-term improvements take place."
