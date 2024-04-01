Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae

Roads are full of motorists returning home after the Easter long weekend, and the Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae is among the busiest in the state.
At 11.45am, Transport for NSW recorded heavy holiday traffic at Heatherbrae to Tomago and Beresfield, with heavy southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway and New England Highway.
The M1 Pacific Motorway is also experiencing heavy southbound holiday traffic from Somersby to Calga, and at Wahroonga.
Motorists travelling over the holiday period are advised to plan their trips, allow extra travel time and take regular breaks.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
