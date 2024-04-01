The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Traffic

Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae

By Newsroom
April 1 2024 - 12:19pm
Traffic on Hexham Bridge. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Traffic on Hexham Bridge. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Roads are full of motorists returning home after the Easter long weekend, and the Pacific Highway at Heatherbrae is among the busiest in the state.

