Police call for information after prang at Johnson St intersection

Police are calling for information from the community about a crash that happened in Maitland in March.
Port Stephens Hunter Police are seeking information in relation to a motor vehicle collision which happened at about 8.50am on Friday, March 8 at the intersection of the New England Highway and Johnson Street, Maitland.
They are seeking the identity of the owner or driver of the vehicle depicted in the image above who may be able to assist police with their enquiries in relation to the collision.
Anyone with information that may help identify them is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/ quoting reference number Police Report E 83078767.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.