Changed overnight traffic conditions on Cumberland and Lindesay streets

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from next week on Cumberland and Lindesay streets between the Melbourne Street roundabout and Rolleston Street at East Maitland for essential maintenance work.
Maitland City Council is carrying out this work on behalf of Transport for NSW, which involves resurfacing the road.
To minimise impacts to motorists, the work will be carried out at night from 7pm to 5am from Tuesday, April 9 to Thursday April 11 and is expected to be completed in three nights, weather permitting.
A section of Cumberland Street and Lindesay Street will be temporarily closed to light vehicles during work hours.
Light vehicles will be detoured via John Street, King Street, Lindesay Street and Rolleston Street which is expected to add about two minutes travel time.
During the work access for emergency services, heavy vehicles and buses will be maintained.
A reduced 40 km/h speed limit will also be in place in the work area. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
