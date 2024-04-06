Maitland's Hope White and Ellie Stacey in NSW netball teams at Aussie titles

Maitland's Hope White and Ellie Stacey will be part of the NSW teams at the National Netball Championships in Melbourne next week.
White will be contesting the Under-19 titles after losing the under-17 grand final in Darwin last year.
Stacey will be joined by Newcastle pair Acacia Elers and Matilda Percival.
White, who plays netball in Newcastle and with the Central Coast Heart in NSW Premier League, is a member of the Giants Academy for a second straight year.
This is the first NNSW state squad selection for Elers, Percival and Stacey, who will compete across six days against teams representing every Australian state and territory.
All four have progressed through the Hunter Academy of Sport's Greater Bank netball program and Sam Poolman's ASPIRE program.
Poolman said that having high-level training opportunities available locally was critical for regional athletes looking to develop their skills.
"I started the ASPIRE program because there was a need to strengthen the pathway for local netballers who wanted to work towards that elite level," she said.
"To have four of our graduates selected for state teams this year is so exciting, it really demonstrates the calibre of talent we have in this region and the value of having access to programs such as mine and the Hunter academy's.
"To be able to work with Greater Bank to deliver ASPIRE has been fantastic - they believe in these young athletes as much as I do which makes it a wonderful partnership."
