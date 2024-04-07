Maitland Mustangs men smash Newcastle Falcons in NBL 1 East opener

The Maitland Mustangs men smashed arch rivals Newcastle Falcons by 37 points to open the NBL 1 East season in style with a 109-72 win.
Will Cranston-Lown picked up from his NBL1 East MVP season with 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals as five Maitland players scored 10 points or more.
The Mustangs back up on Sunday when they host the Inner West Blues at the Maitland Federation Centre from 3pm.
The Falcons reversed the result in the women's game, winning 76-63 against.
The Mustangs women also meet the Bulls on Sunday with the tip off at 1pm.
In the men's game, Maitland dominated the Falcons in the first quarter winning it 29-7, before the Falcons narrowed the gap by five points in an even middle section of the game.
But the Mustangs were in no mood for mercy and finished with an emphatic 33-13 final term to run out 109-72 victory.
Cranston-Lown was the star, but there was plenty of support with James Hunter scoring 15, Billy Parsons and Daniel Millburn 12 each and Matthew Gray 10.
The Mustangs will be delighted will be delighted with the effort of their bench with Will Mortimore leading the rebound count with seven and Jack Edwards collecting three steals.
In the women's game, Maitland won the last term 20-15 after the Falcons had gone out to a 61-43 lead at the final break.
Homegrown star Shakera Reilly was outstanding shooting 21 points and collecting six rebound and three assists in return to the Mustangs from Canberra.
Sydney Hunter collected 10 rebounds and shot nine points, Isabella Jennings shot 10 points and had seven rebounds and Natsumi Kohama had a solid game with eight points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Nicole Munger led the way for Newcastle with a double, double 21 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block.
