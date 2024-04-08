Staged reopening set for former bowling club site

Maitland City Council has announced a staged reopening of the former Maitland Park Bowling Club site, following its demolition late last year.
Work will be undertaken throughout April to facilitate public access to certain priority areas, starting with the car park which is now open, and the grass thoroughfare next to the hockey fields.
Council's Building Projects and Services manager Todd Stanley said council has "approached the demolition process carefully, with safety being the top priority and we will continue to remediate the site over the coming months".
Council has also installed sprinklers to control the spread of dust and risk to the public after asbestos contamination was identified in the soil beneath the former building.
Following soil sampling and laboratory analysis, remediation works for the former bowling club site are anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2024.
Maitland Council general manager Jeff Smith said "we appreciate the community's understanding and patience during this time, and we look forward to seeing people using the site once again".
