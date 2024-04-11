Maitland Blacks add more firepower to team eager to claim back-to-back titles

Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham doesn't expect a premiership hangover or any sign of complacency from his side as they begin their quest on Saturday to claim back-to-back premierships.
The Blacks are away for the first two weeks of the season, starting their campaign against University on Saturday, followed by Wanderers before their first home game of the season when they host Southern Beaches on Saturday, April 27.
Cunningham said the playing group was excited about chasing back-to-back titles after last season's first grade premiership when they stormed home to a 33-26 win against Merewether to end a premiership drought going back to 1999.
"Two tough away matches to start, but everyone is looking forward to finally getting some game time," he said after a testing but enthusiastic preseason.
"There's only so long that you can flog it out through preseason without having that carrot out the end of a game. The boys are very keen and eager."
Maitland will be without Mick Taylor (Wollongong) and Pat Teddy (Hamilton) going into the 2023 season.
However, they welcome back James Johnston and add Beau Gerrard the younger brother of Justis and Caileb Gerrard.
A powerful athlete, who loves collisions, is strong defensively and a super competitor, Beau is expected to play in the centres.
"Mick Taylor has had to move down to the south coast to finish a university degree so he won't be there," Cunningham said.
"James Johnson who played first grade up until a few years ago has come back.
"Justis and Caileb Gerrard's younger brother Beau has come for a season. He is probably a combination of the two of them. I think he could be a big get for us."
Cunningham said being the hunted team as premiers was not that different to the final three months on last of last season as well when they won 12 games on the trot.
