Maitland Saints recruit well to support young guns

The Maitland Saints are biting at the bit after a delayed start to the AFL Hunter Central Coast competition and take on The Entrance Bateau Bay at Bateau Bay in Black Diamond Cup men's and women's on Saturday.
A competition-wide postponement was imposed last week with Maitland's opening game against premiers Terrigal rescheduled for August 17.
The Saints men are looking to consolidate on making the semi-final last season and the women, who were beaten grand finalists in the Black Diamond Plate, have earned promotion to the top tier Black Diamond Cup.
The premiership window is just about to open for the Maitland men, who have recruited astutely to complement what is perhaps the most exciting young contingent in the competition who are starting to move into the 40 to 50 game mark of their careers.
Zack Stewart, Jarrod Inglis all those guys are coming up to 40 and 50 games this year and we believe they are the guys who are going to hopefully take us to our first premiership in Black Diamond Cup," Saints coach Dustin Spriggs said.
We are definitely going to be better, but we are going to have to be with Singleton and Nelson Bay dropping down and making it a seven team competition there's no easy games there at all.
"We've got a new young fellow in Djarrin Stuart, he is a Lake Macquarie junior but he has been on a scholarship at Melbourne Grammar for the past three years,"
"I think he is going to be a very handy small forward in this competition.
"We've got another big guy by the name of Kevin McDonald who has experience with Lavington down in Albury. He has looked very good at training. He is a big-bodied full forward which the Saints have been crying out for for years.
"Mitch Greaves is going to be like a new recruit this year. He didn't play at all last year. Matt Guy is also back, so that's a couple of famous Maitland Saints names there. It will be good to have them back.
"Clint James has come over from Cardiff. He won't be a first ruckman, but we will use him a fair bit during the season."
