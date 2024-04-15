Internationally acclaimed pregnant woman sculpture lands in Maitland

Ron Mueck's iconic and internationally acclaimed Pregnant woman sculpture has arrived in Maitland as part of an ambitious long term loan from the National Gallery of Australia under the Sharing the National Collection initiative.
MRAG officially celebrated the start of Pregnant woman's long stay with an opening event on Friday, April 12, attended by the Head of Sharing the National Collection at the National Gallery, Tracy Cooper-Lavery.
Standing a towering 2.5m tall, Pregnant woman is a strikingly realistic depiction of a woman in the final days of pregnancy, offering a contemporary perspective on the longstanding tradition of portraying the body and motherhood in art.
MRAG was granted the long term loan in September 2023 as part of the Australian Government's Sharing the National Collection program.
"We're thrilled and honoured to host one of Mueck's most iconic works here at Maitland Regional Art Gallery," said gallery director Gerry Bobsien.
"This exhibition not only presents the first opportunity for regional audiences in NSW to experience Mueck's powerful sculpture close to home, but also underscores our commitment to bringing world class art to the Hunter region."
Deputy director of the National Gallery, Adam Lindsay says "it is exciting to begin to see more works from the national collection on display across Australia through this special program".
"Through the Sharing the National Collection initiative, we have partnered with Maitland Regional Art Gallery to present a rare experience for the Hunter Valley community, who will be able to marvel at Mueck's monumental hyper-real sculpture in their own backyard until June 2025."
Three additional exhibitions will complement Pregnant woman during the loan period, featuring new commissions and artworks from the MRAG collection that explore the body in art, family and humanity.
The exhibition of Mueck's work will also include a schedule of interesting programs including prenatal yoga classes, reflective talks, arts health programs, life drawing, performances and education resources and programs for high school students.
Pregnant woman is on display from April 13, 2024 to June 23, 2025. For more information about MRAG's current and upcoming exhibitions, visit mrag.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.