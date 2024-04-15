The Maitland Mercury
Roads

$1.9 million upgrade for Tocal Road at Bolwarra Heights

By Newsroom
April 15 2024 - 3:00pm
Jenny Aitchison MP outside her Maitland office. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Safer journeys for all motorists moving through Maitland are on their way with work starting on a $1.9 million upgrade to Tocal Road at Bolwarra Heights.

