$1.9 million upgrade for Tocal Road at Bolwarra Heights

Safer journeys for all motorists moving through Maitland are on their way with work starting on a $1.9 million upgrade to Tocal Road at Bolwarra Heights.
Jointly funded by the NSW Government's Restart NSW Fixing Country Roads Program and Maitland City Council, work will happen between Maitland Vale Road and Lang Drive.
The work will include new drainage and pavement reconstruction to make the road safer for all road users, including heavy vehicles.
The project will involve resurfacing and widening two sections of Tocal Road to have wider 3.5 metre travel lanes in each direction, with a section of the road to be realigned to improve sight distance and safety.
The project will be delivered by Maitland City Council, with the council contributing $997,800 to the project and the NSW Government contributing $915,000.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said it's fantastic to see this project starting construction.
"Upgrading Tocal Road will improve the connectivity and safety for journeys between regional centres of Maitland and Dungog especially for heavy vehicles," she said.
"The Maitland area services a variety of industries from agriculture, tourism, mining, manufacturing, transport and construction, which will benefit from this upgrade. I congratulate council for getting this important work underway.
"Tocal Road is an essential freight route and this project will improve access for larger trucks. As these vehicles can carry more freight more safely, in fewer trips, the project will lead to more efficient journeys and less heavy vehicles on our roads."
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said the investment will significantly improve Tocal Road for the people of Bolwarra Heights and surrounding communities.
"Maitland is the fastest growing regional city in NSW and were investing in our road network so we can deliver for our community, now and into the future," he said.
Road works started in early April 2024 and are expected to take six months to complete, weather permitting.
