West Maitland was the 1840s hub of the Hunter

By the early 1840s West Maitland had existed for nearly a quarter of a century since its founding as a convict farming settlement.
For a decade the place had been recognisable as a town, its farming origins increasingly over-ridden by shops, houses and factories.
By 1840 there were about 60 buildings between Wallis Creek and about today's Bulwer Street, over a distance of about a mile and a half (nearly 2.5 kilometres). Nearly half of these buildings were in a 500-yard (450-metre) stretch between today's Ward and Hunter streets. These had been spawned by the port on the Horseshoe Bend loop of the river next to High Street, the track that led to the upper Hunter and beyond.
The buildings constituted the nascent central business district of a town that served the needs of a growing hinterland population which was creating a strong farming economy.
There were at least three wharves, owned by Messrs Blaxland, Bowman and Sempill, in the tiny Port of Maitland, in 1842. The growth in river traffic, trade and population from the mid-1820s had ignited the Hunter economy, creating opportunities and jobs. Demand thresholds were met for many goods and services, including higher-order and more specialist ones, to enter.
One new business, inaugurated in 1841, was Maitland's first newspaper, the Hunter River Gazette, which however quickly folded. Soon afterwards The Maitland Mercury and Hunter River General Advertiser emerged in its place. These were examples of sophisticated service enterprises developing in West Maitland and requiring substantial populations to support them.
The retailing sector was growing and diversifying too, in response to population growth in and outside the town. Manufacturing and manufacturing services were well established by 1840. A wheelwright, saddleries, blacksmiths, tanners, builders and carpenters, coopers, boot makers, candle makers, bakers and an iron foundry had taken root. Their presence testified to the needs of through traffic as well as local requirements on the farms and in the town itself.
A brewery, a soap works and a tobacco manufacturing factory were also operating, using local inputs: tobacco, for example, was grown at various locations nearby including Bolwarra and along the Paterson River.
A large number of people were offering professional and personal services. These included doctors, solicitors, auctioneers, teachers, an accountant, ministers of religion, a hairdresser, a laundress, a courier and the operator of a boarding house. The Commercial Banking Company of Sydney had a building in High Street.
By 1840 West Maitland was a real urban centre, its population perhaps twice that of 10 years earlier and a wider variety of activities conducted.
By 1840 West Maitland was a real urban centre, its population perhaps twice that of 10 years earlier- Chas Keys Maitland and District Historical Society
Brabazon's NSW General Town Directory (a kind of Dun & AMP; Bradstreet of the time) published a list of the business and professional people operating in and near West Maitland in 1843. There were more than 30 retail outlets, including a dozen general stores along with specialist establishments (butchers, chemists, a grocer, a bookseller, a tailor and drapery outlet, a dealer in wine and spirits, a gunsmith, a watchmaker and ten inns).
West Maitland in the early 1840s was a vibrant centre with a complex economy. Manufacturing inparticular had an increasing presence alongside the port, the shops and the services. West Maitland was the 'Hub of the Hunter'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.