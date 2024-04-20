West Maitland was the 1840s hub of the Hunter

By 1840 there were about 60 buildings between Wallis Creek and about today's Bulwer Street, over a distance of about a mile and a half (nearly 2.5 kilometres). Nearly half of these buildings were in a 500-yard (450-metre) stretch between today's Ward and Hunter streets. These had been spawned by the port on the Horseshoe Bend loop of the river next to High Street, the track that led to the upper Hunter and beyond.

