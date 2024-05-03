Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Tocal, markets and open days

Tocal Field Days, the region's top agricultural event, celebrates its 40th anniversary this weekend. Hosted at the Tocal Agricultural College grounds, the event offers visitors the chance to explore over 370 exhibits, attend educational demonstrations led by agriculture experts, and discover the latest advancements in farming techniques, technology and machinery. It's on from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday. Get tickets in advance ($18 adults, $6 kids) at www.tocalfielddays.com.