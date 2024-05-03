Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Tocal, markets and open days

FIELD DAYS
TOCAL COLLEGE
Tocal Field Days, the region's top agricultural event, celebrates its 40th anniversary this weekend. Hosted at the Tocal Agricultural College grounds, the event offers visitors the chance to explore over 370 exhibits, attend educational demonstrations led by agriculture experts, and discover the latest advancements in farming techniques, technology and machinery. It's on from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday. Get tickets in advance ($18 adults, $6 kids) at www.tocalfielddays.com.
LUNCH WITH TIGERS
LUSKINTYRE
Experience Lunch with the Tigers at Luskintyre Airfield's open day this Saturday, from 10am to 3pm. Witness demonstrations of Tiger Moth, Stearman and DH60 startups, take guided workshop tours and show your support for local firefighters. Indulge in a fundraiser barbecue lunch provided by the Rural Fire Service and grab a coffee from the onsite van for a delightful day among vintage enthusiasts.
OPEN DAY
RAIL MUSEUM
Discover Maitland Rail Museum during its open day, featuring interpretive displays and a collection of railway artefacts. With its heritage significance, the museum showcases the perfectly preserved Victorian railway of South Maitland Railways, open Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-rail-museum-open-day for more information.
COMMUNITY MARKETS
THE SHOWGROUND
The Maitland Community Markets return this Sunday from 9am to 1pm, featuring diverse stallholders offering a variety of new and vintage items alongside food and local produce sourced from farmers and backyard gardeners. With such a wide range available, there's something to appeal to everyone. For weather-related updates visit www.facebook.com/maitlandcommunitymarkets.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Take the kids to Maitland Regional Art Gallery for Free Art Sunday, tailored for children of all ages, from 10am to 12pm. Families can participate in creative activities, each lasting around half an hour, followed by the opportunity to explore MRAG's latest exhibitions on offer. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday.
ART EXHIBITION
MORPETH
Head to St James Anglican Church Hall, Morpeth this weekend for the Maitland Region Society of Artists' annual members art exhibition. Hundreds of one of a kind works by local artists will be on sale, with many priced around $200. Opening night is Friday from 6pm (cost is $10), and it is also on Saturday and Sunday. Read more on page 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.