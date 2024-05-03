Betty Creigh was a skilled businesswoman with impeccable style

In the 1970s, Creighs expanded even further to the opposite corner. From here Creighs Furniture Store began. This was where Aidan loved to spend his working days. By 1981 other sites in Lawes Street were purchased. Aidan and Betty's vision to enhance the retail and commercial precinct resulted in the Village Walk Arcade being built. As traffic flow increased in the area, Aidan and Betty were instrumental in organising and switching on the traffic lights at the intersection.