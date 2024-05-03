Betty Creigh was a skilled businesswoman with impeccable style

Former East Maitland businesswoman, co-founder and director of Creighs of East Maitland, Mrs Betty Creigh, passed away on Monday, April 22 at 94-years-old. Born in Maitland on May 17, 1929, Betty was the eldest of three children to Reg and Margaret (Peg) Warden. Her siblings are Valda and John.
Betty grew up in Rose Street and was educated at the Dominican Convent Maitland. Upon completion of the Leaving Certificate Betty went to business college leading to a career with Kerrs and Hustlers in Maitland and Cox Bros in Newcastle.
In 1953 she married Aidan Creigh from West Wallsend. Together they commenced their drapery business in Melbourne Street East Maitland and it was here that Creighs of East Maitland was launched. The 1955 flood devastated the premises and they soon relocated to Lawes Street. The new site, a single level commercial premises comprised drapery, haberdashery and manchester. Some years later the business expanded to a two-storey complex which then included women's wear, menswear and children's clothing.
Everybody loved to shop at Creighs. This was an iconic retail institution on the High Street and Lawes Street intersection. Today the footpath is embedded with a Creighs Corner plaque in recognition of the contribution the business made to the East Maitland community.
Betty, whilst having exemplary business acumen, also had impeccable fashion style. She was responsible for the wonderful window displays, merchandising and fashion buying. Each season she travelled by train buying from fashion agencies in Sydney keeping her loyal customers in mind for their new outfits. Betty and Aidan managed their business whilst raising six children.
In the 1970s, Creighs expanded even further to the opposite corner. From here Creighs Furniture Store began. This was where Aidan loved to spend his working days. By 1981 other sites in Lawes Street were purchased. Aidan and Betty's vision to enhance the retail and commercial precinct resulted in the Village Walk Arcade being built. As traffic flow increased in the area, Aidan and Betty were instrumental in organising and switching on the traffic lights at the intersection.
Aidan and Betty made significant contributions to the business community during their working life and were presented with Maitland Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Persons of the Year Award in 1982. Creighs of East Maitland, including the Village Walk Arcade continued on until the mid 1990s. After selling the business they enjoyed retirement, travelled and spent time with family and grandchildren. Betty was involved in Embroiderers Guild, Rotaryanne, Probus and supported various charities. Sadly, Aidan passed away on January 2, 2006.
Betty is survived by her six children, Helen, Colleen, Louise, Peter, Kathryn and Mary-Jane. Her memorial service is on Monday, May 6 at NOAH's on the Beach, Newcastle at 1.30pm.
