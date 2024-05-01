Tocal Field Days marks 40 years this weekend

This weekend will mark a milestone celebration for Tocal Field Days - an event that's much more than just tractors and cows.
From wood chopping to all things dairy, the field days' 40th year is set to start on Friday, May 3.
Field days manager Charise Foulstone said this is the first time Tocal Field Days has featured wood chopping and she's excited to see how it goes.
"We're trying to do something different. We thought it was something that really raises the crowd and gets people excited. It's something that people can sit and watch for long periods of time," she said.
"With all of our entertainment, we try to make sure it's got a bit of a rural feel to it because underneath it all we are a field day. So we try to make sure our entertainment has a rural feel."
This comes with a push to create a more family-friendly event.
"People don't want to come here and just buy a tractor. I think it's really important that they can spend a whole day," Ms Foulstone said.
Ms Foulstone is very proud to be manager of the event as it approaches its 40th anniversary, seeing it as a particularly important milestone for Tocal Field Days.
"There's not many events that are around that can last that long and still be successful. I think that's something we really should celebrate," she said.
Talks and demonstrations on all things dairy, a heifer parade, an animal nursery, a blacksmith demonstration and much more will be carried out across the three-day event.
Tocal Field Days is set to take place from Friday, May 3 until Sunday, May 5 at Tocal College.
