The George out to defend premiership as Maitland Netball season kicks off

The Maitland A1 netball competition begins on Saturday with a good mix of returning teams and some newcomers ready to challenge the region's best.
Defending premiers TNC The George will renew a familiar rivalry with Hills Solicitors, who were eliminated in last year's preliminary final after setting the pace early in the competition.
The two Pickers teams will go head to head, renamed Irongate and Spitfire. Pickers Netball were beaten 42-39 by The George in a thrilling grand final last season.
New A1 side Greta Workers Club, from Branxton Netball Club will face off against The Braddie from the Maitland Rugby Blacks Netball Club (MRBNC).
Fellow newcomer Club Maitland City, from Wests Rutherford Telarah Netball Club (WRTNC), will play ECBC Comets, the only Coalfields team in this season's competition.
ECBC Comets are moving up to A1 after winning the A2 title last season, defeating The Quarry from WRTNC in the grand final.
The George will be looking to build on their standout 2023 campaign where they claimed the minor premiership and then held their nerve in a tight decider against the Pickers after narrowly missing out against the same opponent in 2022.
Juniors through to seniors will begin their season at Maitland Park on Saturday - across a huge 32 divisions.
It starts with the under-10s at 9.40am and finish with the A1 matches at 3.25pm.
